Congressman Tim Ryan discusses the Senate seat coming open in Ohio in 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: U.S. Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Jon spoke with Congressman Ryan about the Ohio Senate seat opening in 2022, mail delivery, Joe Biden’s first couple of weeks as President and so much more. Listen to the discussion below.