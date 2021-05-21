      Weather Alert

Congressman Tim Ryan is calling on his Republican colleagues to take action

Jon Bozeka
May 21, 2021 @ 11:49am
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: U.S. Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Congressman Tim Ryan took to the House floor earlier this week and spoke about the actions from January 6th. He called out his colleagues to wake up and take action. Listen to his conversation with Jon below.

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Chief Angelo: 'Everything Was Just in a Pile, On Top of the Child'
Akron Man Enters Plea in 2020 Shooting Death of Local MMA Fighter
UPDATE: Site Open for Vax-A-Million Drawings: You Must Opt-In for Chance to Win
Canton Woman Charged with Murdering Toddler Son