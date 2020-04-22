      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio Takes Action to Acquire More Testing

Conrad Sees Quicker SARTA Return to Near-Normal

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2020 @ 6:51am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is running on a reduced schedule, but that may not last long.

CEO Kirt Conrad says it was done in part to give drivers a break.

Riders are not paying fares, must enter by the back door, and are asked to wear masks.

But Conrad thinks operations will be back to normal during phase one or two of the state’s comeback.

He likens dealing with both the pandemic and economy to fighting a house fire while at the same time, building the new house.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon