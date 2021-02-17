      Weather Alert

Conservative Talk Radio Pioneer Rush Limbaugh Has Died

News Desk
Feb 17, 2021 @ 12:18pm

(Palm Beach, FL) — Longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead. The 70-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago. Limbaugh is widely considered one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years, using his far-reaching microphone to push conservative candidates and initiatives. Since achieving radio syndication stardom in the late 80’s, he has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the U.S.

