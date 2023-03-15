Contaminated Soil Keeps Piling Up in EP
March 15, 2023 6:53AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Soil continues to be excavated from under one set of railroad tracks in East Palestine, but the contaminated dirt continues to pile up.
With some out-of-state facilities refusing to accept the waste, the percentage of the 30,000-plus tons of it that has been hauled away is down to just 10-percent.
Out-of-state facilities equipped for such waste are refusing to take it.
U.S. Senator JD Vance blames the U.S. EPA, calling it a “small mountain” of contaminated soil.
Governor Mike DeWine will be back in East Palestine on Friday, hoping to see a smaller “mountain” of soil.
The governor says it’s become a political issue.