Contaminated Soil Keeps Piling Up in EP

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Soil continues to be excavated from under one set of railroad tracks in East Palestine, but the contaminated dirt continues to pile up.

With some out-of-state facilities refusing to accept the waste, the percentage of the 30,000-plus tons of it that has been hauled away is down to just 10-percent.

Out-of-state facilities equipped for such waste are refusing to take it.

U.S. Senator JD Vance blames the U.S. EPA, calling it a “small mountain” of contaminated soil.

Governor Mike DeWine will be back in East Palestine on Friday, hoping to see a smaller “mountain” of soil.

The governor says it’s become a political issue.