Contest Rules Basketball Mayhem 2019

$1,000,000 Bracket Prediction Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

How to Enter:

Beginning at 11:00 PM EST on March 17, 2019, until 12:00 PM EST March 21, 2019 (“The Registration Period”), you may enter the $1,000,000 Bracket Prediction Contest (“Promotion”). The Promotion is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Main Sponsor”). The Grand Prize Contest is scheduled to occur between 3/17/2019 – 4/8/2019 during the designated 2019 Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

Designated Tournament: 2019 Men’s College Basketball Tournament being played between 3/17/2019 – 4/8/2019, with the Semi-Final & Championship games to be held at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

You may enter via the following method(s):

ONLINE by visiting the following website(s): www.radiocontest.com, or any participating station website. Follow the online instructions and complete the online entry form. Each entrant must fully complete the online entry form with all required information, including your name, zip code, valid email address and phone number (including area code). Each registrant will designate their own username (email address) and password. The designated ‘Screen Name’ will be the first name and last initial and will be displayed on the ‘Leaders’ and ‘Picks’ section during the contest. Each registrant’s username (email address) & password will allow participants to return to the contest site to Log-in and view their prediction, points, and standings.

Eligibility:

The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age at the time of entry). Employees of Main Sponsor or Aptivada LLC, their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited by law.

Eligible Entries – Open to the first 500,000 eligible entries received by 12:00pm EST on 3/21/2019: Only the first (500,000) eligible entries received from contestants who have successfully completed the bracket prediction entry will be eligible to participate in the grand prize contest (see below). Any additional entries after the first (500,000) entries have been received are ineligible to participate or win any prize, regardless of the accuracy of their submitted bracket prediction.

Bracket Prediction – Must be completed and submitted by 12:00pm ET on 3/21/2019:

Bracket predictions must be completed and submitted between:

3/17/2019 – Following team selection announcements for the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament

3/21/2019 – Prior to 12:00pm ET

NOTE – Play-in game byes: The play-in games on 3/19/2019 and 3/20/2019 are byes, and not part of the prediction challenge.

Bracket: Once the designated 2019 Men’s College Basketball Tournament team selections have been announced on 3/17/2019 – all registered or newly registering participants must fully complete the provided Bracket Prediction form on the Edit/Update Picks page of the contest website.

Save Picks: All picks are saved automatically and can be changed and modified until brackets close at 12:00pm ET on 3/21/2019.

Completed bracket prediction entries must be received by 12:00pm ET on 3/21/2019 in order to be eligible to participate or claim any prize. Any registered participant or contestant who fails to fully or correctly complete the on-line registration form, or fully and correctly complete the required Bracket Prediction for all (63) games in the designated tournament (and Save their picks) will be disqualified from the contest and will be ineligible to claim any prize (see below). Any bracket prediction not received by the required deadline for any reason including, but not limited to transmission error, internet problems, equipment or website malfunction, internet traffic or errors caused by viruses or hackers will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for any delays or difficulty in receipt an eligible contestant’s Bracket Prediction that prevents participation.

Scoring – Bracket Points: Each eligible contestant who has successfully completed the on-line registration and bracket as required by these Official Rules will receive the following points for each of the (63) games for which they have correctly determined the winning team:

1 point for each correct pick in Round 1

2 points for each correct pick in Round 2

4 points for each correct pick in Round 3

8 points for each correct pick in Round 4

16 points for each correct pick in Round 5

32 points for the correct Champion

Any incorrect entries will receive 0 points. The maximum point total for correctly determining the winning team in every game played during the Designated Tournament is 192 points. At the completion of the designated tournament, each eligible contestant bracket entry received will be compared to the actual bracket outcome.

Tie Breaking Procedures – Bracket Winner: In the event of a tie among any point leaders in the Bracket prediction, the tie-breakers to determine the ‘Bracket Winner’ for the Local Market prize package shall be as follows (tie breaker procedures shall not apply for the $1,000,000 40-yr Annuity Grand Prize – see below):

Each player will choose a score for a designated matchup the “Tiebreaker Matchup”. The absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #1 is added to the absolute value of the difference between the chosen and actual score for tiebreaker team #2, then this value will be subtracted from the possible baseline tiebreaker points of 100. If player leaves either tiebreaker team blank the player will automatically receive 0 tiebreaker points. The player’s tiebreaker points will be a separate score and will only be used in the case of a tie. In which case the player with the highest tiebreaker points will be the winner. If a tie still exists after using the tiebreaker formula then a random winner will be chosen from the pool of tied players.

In order for the grand prize to be awarded, an eligible contestant must correctly predict all (63) games in the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament. If no eligible contestant correctly predicts all 63 games, then the Grand Prize will not be awarded.

Grand Prize – Predict all (63) Games Correctly (“Perfect Bracket”):

If any eligible contestant correctly predicts all (63) games in the designated Men’s College Basketball Tournament, they will be eligible to claim the grand prize subject to verification of compliance with these official rules. The grand prize is: $1,000,000 40-year annuity, awarded in the form of $25,000 Cash per year for 40-years without interest. The initial prize award of $25,000 cash shall be awarded within approximately 30-days of receipt of all required prize acceptance paperwork, and each subsequent payment shall occur on or about the anniversary date of the first payment for 39-years. No current cash value of the annuity prize award will be available.

A maximum of one (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of multiple winning entries, then the cash value of the grand prize will be evenly distributed among eligible winning contestants. If no eligible contestant successfully completes the grand prize-winning requirements, then the grand prize will not be awarded.

Local Market Bracket Champion (if available) – 1st Place prize award for Most Correct Games (Maximum one prize award per market):

IMPORTANT NOTE: Not all participating markets shall award a Bracket Champion prize award. 1st Place bracket champion prize awards shall only be available as designated by that local participating market, in the market’s sole determination and discretion. Any available local participating market 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award shall be as designated, announced and listed on the participating radio station website(s). See any participating station website for availability and 1st place bracket champion prize award details. If there is not a 1st place bracket champion prize designated, then there shall not be a local market Bracket Champion prize award for that market.

If available in your participating market, the eligible contestant who predicts the most games correctly from among all eligible contestants within that participating market, thereby earning the most points in the bracket challenge will be eligible to claim the 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award available for that market (if available), subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules. The 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award is bracket champion bonus prize award, consisting of the merchandise and items as solely determined and announced by the participating market and local radio stations.

There is a maximum of one (1) 1st Place Bracket Champion prize award available per participating market. In the event of multiple contestants tied for the most games predicted correctly within the market, then the tie breaking procedures (see above) will apply for determining the 1st Place Bracket Champion prize winner for that market. Winner must accept delivery of prize as specified by Stations/Sponsor. Prize does not include any other costs or associated expenses not specifically listed by station(s) or any related delivery, prize acceptance, installation or use costs.

All prize awards are non-cumulative. There is a maximum of one prize award per participating contestant. All applicable federal, state and local taxes are the winner’s sole responsibility. All prize awards are non-transferable, and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion.

All other costs and expenses related to prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize or Bonus Prize winner. All income, federal, state and local taxes are Grand Prize or Bonus Prize winner’s sole responsibility. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion.

Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, finalist will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation, and the prize will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be awarded, except as provided herein. All other expenses not specified herein as being included are the sole responsibility of winner. Prize awards are non-transferable, and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein.

Conditions:

Main Sponsor: Aptivada, 2314 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401

Additional Sponsor(s): WHBC Radio, Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grass Master, GreatWork! Employment and Bennet’s Appliance.

Secondary prize: Best bracket wins an entertainment package worth more than $1000 including a Samsung 55″ 4K Smart LED TV with a Sounder Bar Subwoofer and a Magic Chef Mini Fridge filled with Miller Lite courtesy of Bennet’s Appliance and Miller Lite. Winner must be 21 years or older and reside in Northeastern Ohio within a 75 mile radius of Canton, Ohio. The entertainment prize pack will be available for pick up from the WHBC Studios, 550 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702 soon after the winner is announced on or about April 8th or 9th 2019. Total value is $1080.