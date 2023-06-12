Contractor Locked In for Farber SE Bridge Replacement

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hometown company will be replacing a major access bridge to East Sparta from Route 800.

Stanley Miller Construction of Pike Township was the successful bidder on the $2.9 million Farber Street SE bridge replacement project.

That bridge goes over Nimishillen Creek.

Preliminary work will start later this summer.

Due to the sharp curves in one of the approaches to the current bridge, the new bridge will be built 80 feet south of the current one.

That means the current bridge can be used during part of the construction, most of which will be done in 2024.