Controlling Board: No Stamps for Absentee Voters
A United States Postal Service delivery person leaves her van to start her rounds in a neighborhood Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll need to buy that stamp to send in your completed absentee ballot once you get it and fill it out.
The state’s Controlling Board rejected a request for $3 million in funds for stamps, saying it’s a legislative issue.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he believed it was within the law to ask for that.