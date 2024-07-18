News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CONVENTION: East Palestine Mayor Addresses Republicans

By Jim Michaels
July 18, 2024 5:56AM EDT
Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine, Ohio, speaks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway addressed the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

He criticized President Biden, Vice President Harris and the Biden administration for their slow response to the toxic train derailment in his town.

Biden visited, but so did Donald Trump.

Conaway says he got the impression that the Biden administration doesn’t care about his small town.

