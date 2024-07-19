News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CONVENTION: Stark Commissioner Part of Ohio Delegation

By Jim Michaels
July 19, 2024 9:18AM EDT
Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton snapped this photo of former President Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton was the lone county delegate to the RNC this year.

This was her seventh time as a delegate going back to the year 2000.

She says she doesn’t remember this much excitement at a convention since 2004 when George W Bush was running for his second term.

Creighton says it’s a time for the party to come together behind their candidate.

She says both the floor and the stands were packed with people all week.

She snapped the accompanying photo of Donald Trump in the stands during the week.

