Convicted Canton Killer to be Sentenced on Tuesday

Jeremy Morlock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s sentencing day Tuesday for Jeremy Morlock, the Canton man convicted of murder, kidnapping and other charges on Friday in the brutal killing of a Plain Township man.

Morlock was found not guilty of the more serious aggravated murder charge.

Chief of the Criminal Division of the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office Dennis Barr says he will ask for the maximum sentence, an estimated 60-years-plus to life.

The jury came back with the verdict Friday afternoon after being given the case late in the day Thursday.

32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy was beaten inside a Canton home, with his body dropped off just outside the city limits in Canton Township, wrapped in plastic and bound with a chain and bungee cord.

Barr says it was a complicated case, so he is satisfied with the jury’s guilty verdict.