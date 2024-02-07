Convicted Rapist of Now-Deceased Child Doing 10 to Life

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Double the tragedy for an Akron family, but at least one crime is being paid for.

30-year-old Anthony Mignano of Barberton was sentenced to ten years to life in prison Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded no contest to rape and related charges in the 2022 sexual assault of 12-year-old Melanie Elkins.

The names of rape victims are not usually released, printed or broadcast, but the child was found dead about a year later in Akron from a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

31-year-old Keith Earley is doing time for dumping the body, but the Akron police continue investigating her death.