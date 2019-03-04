Convicted Trail Rapist Gets 30 Years
By Jim Michaels
|
Mar 4, 2019 @ 7:51 AM
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

(WHBC) – The former Canton man suspected in random attacks against women in three counties is going to prison for 30 years.

38-year-old Shawn Wendling who now lives across the state line in Pennsylvania was sentenced Friday in Ravenna for two sexual attacks perpetrated against women walking on the Berlin Lake Bike Trail last summer.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.

He’s also charged with an attack in Mahoning County, and suspected in two robbery incidents along portions of the Stark Parks’ Middle Branch Trail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash Famous Alum To Be Commencement Speaker Man Charged After Friend Accidentally Shot Weather causes 11-car Pile Up on 12th Street And Snow on Sunday….but how much? Big Road Project To Get Underway Soon