“Cool Kids” in Studio with Gary Rivers From St. Thomas Aquinas & Central Catholic
By Gary Rivers
|
Mar 27, 2019 @ 1:28 PM

Graceyn Dowd, a sophomore from St. Thomas Aquinas, along with Ronnie Perdue, a senior from Central Catholic were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

Both were involved with Shrek the Musical —which was performed this past weekend at the Canton Palace Theatre to approximately 2,200 people.

Graceyn played Fiona, while Ronnie played Lord Farquar — the guy who “almost got the girl”.

Graceyn — is a national qualifier, 3rd in the overall state tournament, and won the novice state championship in dramatic interpretation

Ronnie — a national qualifier in worlds school debate, was 25th in the nation last year, 3-time state qualifier .

 

