Cooler Weather Means More Fire Calls

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) =- It’s the time of year when local fire departments are busy.

Residents and businesses are supplementing their furnaces with other heating devices, and those can lead to house fires if not used properly.

Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson says keep all devices away from things that can burn, and never use an extension cord on a space heater.

And never use a propane-fueled portable heater in the house.

Here’s more from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

And if your natural gas or electricity has been disconnected, the PUCO can help.