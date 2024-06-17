HEAT WAVE: Local Cooling Centers Open Most of Week

CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Because of the extreme heat, local cooling centers have opened.

Most are planning to stay open for the week.

In Canton, the Refuge of Hope on 2nd Street NE is open with food and water available.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the J Babe Stearn Center on 13th Street SW is available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And SARTA is providing transportation to both facilities.

And the Massillon Health Department on Erie Street S has opened as a cooling center.

It’ll also be open today, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on the holiday…