Cordray, Running for Governor, on Gary Rivers Show

Democratic Candidate for Governor, Richard Cordray was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

Cordray had a lot to say on his candidacy and the issues, including Ohio’s economy and Medicaid expansion.

He also released a statement regarding Governor Kasich signing payday lending reform legislation yesterday:

“For years, our state suffered under the worst payday lending laws in the country while leaders in the Statehouse did little to protect the money of hard-working Ohioans. This legislation is a step in the right direction, but there is still much more work to do to put government back on the side of people — not the special interests and their lobbyists.

“Ohioans have the chance to elect a governor in November who will fight for them. I have a record of standing up to the biggest financial institutions in the nation and putting money back in the pockets of middle class Americans. As governor, I will continue to fight for working families and make Ohio a state where everyone has the chance to build strong economic futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.”