Canton Councilwoman Corey Minor Smith, D-at large, announced her resignation from Canton City Council during Monday’s meeting. She appeared on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk with him about the decision.

Minor Smith works full time as general counsel for the Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority. Her resignation was effective, April 8.

She spoke about her continued commitment to the community — and was on her way to speak to a group of area 4th graders.

