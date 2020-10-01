Coroner IDs Body Found in Abandoned Van in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A name to attach to a badly decomposed body found in Canton over the weekend.
It was the body of Shawn Lee Bradley, which was found inside an abandoned old van parked in a makeshift scrapyard along 9th Street NE near Spring Avenue.
Bradley’s cause of death is being investigated.