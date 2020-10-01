      Weather Alert

Coroner IDs Body Found in Abandoned Van in Canton

Jim Michaels
Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:32am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A name to attach to a badly decomposed body found in Canton over the weekend.

It was the body of Shawn Lee Bradley, which was found inside an abandoned old van parked in a makeshift scrapyard along 9th Street NE near Spring Avenue.

Bradley’s cause of death is being investigated.

