Coroner Rules ‘Homicide’ in Death of Frank Tyson

53-year-old Frank Tyson of Canton is seen minutes before his death inside the AMVETS post hall on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Twp. (Courtesy Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ruling in the in-police-custody death of a Canton man four months ago.

It’s “homicide” in the death of 53-year-old Frank Tyson.

The preliminary autopsy report released to the Repository also points to contributing factors leading to the Canton Township man’s death.

Like acute intoxication by cocaine and alcohol, and cardiopulmonary arrest.

The Black man was acting erratically inside the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE when Canton police put him face down on the ground where he stopped moving after a time.

The officers involved remain on restricted assignment.

The incident brought civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton to town.