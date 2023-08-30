Coroner’s Preliminary Assessment: Jason Dunham Killed Family, Self

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A final death report with toxicology reports is forthcoming.

But the Stark County Coroner’s Office is able to provide a preliminary idea of what happened in the Jason Dunham home in Lake Township last week.

Coroner’s investigators say the 46-year-old head of the household shot his wife Melissa several times, shot his children Renee, Amber and Evan, and then turned the gun on himself.

They say that preliminary conclusion is based on the injuries inflicted on the bodies.

The family was found dead in their Carnation Avenue NW home last Thursday night.

A memorial service for Melissa and the children is Thursday night at 7 at Evermore Community Church in Lake Township.