‘Correction’ in Local Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another “adjustment” in gasoline prices in Stark County.

The AAA average is up 19-cents over the last two days, with the mean price at $3.63 Wednesday morning.

The statewide average is up, though the national average continues to fall, now at $3.84.

Though GasBuddy has more and more stations targeting that $3.69.9 price, there were still some holdouts at 10- or 20-cents less.