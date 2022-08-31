News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Correction’ in Local Gas Prices

By Jim Michaels
August 31, 2022 4:27AM EDT
Share
Motorists make a stop at a Shell gasoline station Friday, July 22, 2022, in Walden, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another “adjustment” in gasoline prices in Stark County.

The AAA average is up 19-cents over the last two days, with the mean price at $3.63 Wednesday morning.

The statewide average is up, though the national average continues to fall, now at $3.84.

Though GasBuddy has more and more stations targeting that $3.69.9 price, there were still some holdouts at 10- or 20-cents less.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
3

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
4

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man's Arrest Following Shooting
5

OSP: Louisville Man Killed in Two-Car Route 44 Accident