Cosori Recalling 2 Million Air Fryers For Fire Risk

By News Desk
February 23, 2023 5:28PM EST
(AP) – Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday.

The agency says consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes.

All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022.

Consumers should contact Cosori to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product.

