Could 2020 Be the Year Sports Gaming Comes to Ohio?
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will 2020 be the year Ohio finally legalizes sports gaming? One state lawmaker certainly hopes so. Senator Kirk Schuring tells Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News that is one of the man things he and his fellow lawmakers are focusing on this year. He says both the state Senate and House have legislation in the works to push things through. The challenge is agreeing on the correct way sports gaming should be ran.
Check out the full interview below!