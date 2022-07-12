Council Approves Entertainment District for HOF Village

Courtesy Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the city of Canton approving a Community Entertainment District encompassing the downtown area two years ago.

Now, city council has approved one for the Hall of Fame Village area.

The state-sanctioned districts allow for up to 15 new liquor licenses in the designated area.

So retail businesses like Don Shula’s Steakhouse can easily obtain the permits.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says those businesses that also include the TopGolf Swing Suite and an e-gaming establishment won’t be quite ready to open for Enshrinement Week.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control must give final approval.