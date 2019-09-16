Council OKs Street Repaving, Work Starts in Spring
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another step forward for a paving project on two major state routes through Canton.
Council has given its OK to the projects on East Tusc between Cherry Avenue and Riverside Drive.
That’s Route 172.
Also, new pavement is coming to Cherry Avenue NE between Tusc and Market Avenue N.
That’s northbound Route 43.
The work won’t start until the spring though.
Several bridges along those streets will also be rehabbed as part of the project.