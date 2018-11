CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A longtime local attorney and the president of Canton City Council has died.

Allen Schulman passed away Friday morning at his home.

He was receiving hospice care according to friends as he battled a long term illness.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei called Schulman’s death a “huge loss” for city council.

He says Schulman also brought all the weight of his personality, his passion, and his professional standing to city government.