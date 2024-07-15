County Donates Land Beneath Civic Center to Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Last time you visited the Memorial Civic Center, you were inside a city of Canton facility.

But it actually sits on Stark County property.

That’s about to change.

Commissioners agreed to donate the land to the city, effectively ending a long-term lease agreement executed in 1949, two years before the center was built.

Mayor Bill Sherer had the research done and was seeking to make changes in the agreement.

The lease agreement had the city paying the county $480 a year.