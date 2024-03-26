County Engineer: Mount Pleasant Should Open at Pittsburg by Summer

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for Mount Pleasant Street NW to reopen at Pittsburg Avenue at the north end of Jackson Township, at the Green city line?

The roundabout is not ready yet, and with utility crews still working on Mount Pleasant east of the intersection, that leg remains closed.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says you’ll begin to see more dramatic work being done there in May, but that’ll require a three-week closing of the entire intersection.

The contractor needs to finalize the tie-ins and put concrete down.

Bennett figures the roundabout will be open at the start of Summer.