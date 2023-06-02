News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

County Engineer Moving Ahead With 3rd Roundabout on Pittsburg

By Jim Michaels
June 2, 2023 7:11AM EDT
Courtesy Stark County Engineer’s Office

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are two roundabouts being built on Pittsburg Avenue NW near Shuffel Street.

A third one is going in, up the street.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says preparatory work has begun on Pittsburg at Mount Pleasant Street near the old Diebold Nixdorf building.

It’s a cooperative project with the city of Green, since they own the northern half of the intersection.

It’s a $3.8 million project that should be done substantially by November.

Grant money will pay for it.

But additional pavement will be put down in the Spring.

