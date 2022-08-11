County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so.

It looks like that is happening now.

This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.

Also, the Stark County Port Authority began the process of creating that fund Wednesday.

Many local counties already have such funds.

Commissioners could reportedly move ahead on appropriating funds next week.