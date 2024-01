CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ArtsInStark has a new CEO.

Maureen Ater has been named by the board to oversee the county’s arts council.

She will initially come in as Chief Operating Officer before taking the top job on June 1.

Ater is a lifelong Stark County resident who comes to ArtsInStark from leadership roles at the Repository, Goodwill, and the United Way of Greater Stark County.