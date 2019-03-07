County Offering Fix-It Funds Program

(WHBC) – Now might be the time to do those home repairs or remodel you’ve been meaning to get to.

Stark County officials are letting homeowners know about the Fix-It Funds Home Improvement Loan Program, which enables eligible Stark County homeowners to repair or remodel their homes at interest rates up to 2 percent below the bank’s current interest rate.

The program is offered by Treasurer Alex Zumbar with the authorization of the Stark County Commissioners.

Watch Pam’s full conversation with Zumbar below, or continue reading for details about the program.

Requirements are as follows:

All owner-occupied single-family and multi-family dwellings with a home value (not including land) of $250,000 or less are eligible.

Loans may be used for repairs, remodeling, property upgrades and code compliance with few restrictions. These may include: painting, wallpapering, lighting, flooring, plumbing, carpeting, furnaces, air conditioners, additions, decks, window and door replacements, roofing, siding, gutters, driveways and sidewalks.

Such “luxury” improvements as swimming pools, satellite dishes and hot tubs are ineligible.

Loans can range from a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $50,000.

No maximum limit on borrower’s income.

Real estate tax payments must be current.

Funds are available on a first come, first served basis.

Get full details here.