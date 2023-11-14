County OKs Tax Deal for Canton Township Company to Move HQ to Jackson

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township business is moving its headquarters to Jackson Township, with plans to increase business with more sales associates.

Gregory Industries is getting a 10-year 60-percent tax abatement from Stark County to construct a $9 million 24,000 square foot building at Applegrove Street and Strip Avenue NW, more accessible from I-77.

At least 20 new jobs will be created.

Production of steel products for highway, fencing and other uses will continue at its current 13th Street SW location in Canton Township.

The company also has facilities in Alabama.

It’s been a family-owned business since 1896…