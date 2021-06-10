      Weather Alert

County Prosecutor Stone Sponsors Discounted Concealed Carry Course

Jim Michaels
Jun 10, 2021 @ 4:07pm
Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s “Safe Streets Initiative”, his office is sponsoring a discounted Concealed Handgun Course at Weyer Technical near Alliance later this month.

The class that’s normally $65 will be ten dollars.

Only 20 slots are available.

Stone says he supports the 2nd Amendment, and gun safety is a big part of that.

If interested, email Christian Ball at [email protected]

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley Fired; 6 others relieved of coaching duties
Local Family Buys Wilkshire Golf for Personal, Economic Reasons
New plans for the old Hoover factory in North Canton
Marshal Service Task Force Names Canton Man 'Fugitive of Week'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On