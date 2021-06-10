County Prosecutor Stone Sponsors Discounted Concealed Carry Course
Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s “Safe Streets Initiative”, his office is sponsoring a discounted Concealed Handgun Course at Weyer Technical near Alliance later this month.
The class that’s normally $65 will be ten dollars.
Only 20 slots are available.
Stone says he supports the 2nd Amendment, and gun safety is a big part of that.
If interested, email Christian Ball at [email protected]