County Revisits 10-Year Tourism Deal with VisitCanton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have revisited their ten-year agreements with VisitCanton and ArtsInStark.
They’ve extended them to the year 2031, designating more expenditures that can be covered by the county’s six-percent hotel bed tax.
Commissioner Richard Regula says people don’t realize how big a business tourism is in this area.
He says 200,000 kids make use of the Hall of Fame Village outdoor fields, with their families staying in hotel rooms for several days.
But the biggest tourist attraction in the county?
The Hartville Marketplace.