      Weather Alert

County Revisits 10-Year Tourism Deal with VisitCanton

Jim Michaels
Dec 10, 2021 @ 5:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have revisited their ten-year agreements with VisitCanton and ArtsInStark.

They’ve extended them to the year 2031, designating more expenditures that can be covered by the county’s six-percent hotel bed tax.

Commissioner Richard Regula says people don’t realize how big a business tourism is in this area.

He says 200,000 kids make use of the Hall of Fame Village outdoor fields, with their families staying in hotel rooms for several days.

But the biggest tourist attraction in the county?

The Hartville Marketplace.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning
Shots Fired at Light Up Downtown; Tense moments, No injuries
Minor Changes Coming to I-77 Zone at Route 30
Local Student Wins BIG in the Vax-to-School Contest!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On