Court Reinstates Adnan Syed’s Conviction In ‘Serial’ Case

By News Desk
March 28, 2023 3:42PM EDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appellate court has ruled a lower court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to the release of Adnan Syed.

Though Syed’s conviction has been reinstated, he will not be taken back into custody.

In a 201 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ordered a new hearing Tuesday to be held, while also not violating Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy.

The family had asked the court for a redo of the September hearing that led to Syed’s release.

