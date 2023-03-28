Court Reinstates Adnan Syed’s Conviction In ‘Serial’ Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appellate court has ruled a lower court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to the release of Adnan Syed.

Though Syed’s conviction has been reinstated, he will not be taken back into custody.

In a 201 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ordered a new hearing Tuesday to be held, while also not violating Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy.

The family had asked the court for a redo of the September hearing that led to Syed’s release.