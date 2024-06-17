Courthouse Elevators to be Upgraded

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have agreed to spend $1.4 million to upgrade the six elevators in the county courthouse building downtown.

It’s a contract that will take about a year and a half to complete.

The Elevator Modernization Project will be done in phases so as not to greatly inconvenience those who use the building.

County Administrator Brant Luther believes there’s been no major work on the elevators since the entire building was rehabbed in 1992.

The money is coming from the county’s Permanent Improvement Fund.

In another project, the last of 63 new heat pumps were just installed in the building.