      Weather Alert

Coventry Man Arrested During Robbery at Area Winery

Noah Hiles
Jul 9, 2020 @ 1:54pm

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Coventry Township man is behind bars after being deemed responsible for multiple area robberies by authorities.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that upon responding to a robbery call at Nauti Vine Winery 43 year old Larry Dean Jr. was caught in the process of robbing a boat on the property. Dean Jr. was also identified as the male suspect who had attempted to break into the winery through a window.

He was booked on charges of Breaking and Entering and Theft. After his arrest, authorities say it was confirmed that Dean also stole a Lexus from an area dealership on July 2. The vehicle has since been recovered by law enforcement.

