Coventry Township Man in Jail After Leading Police on Chase

Noah Hiles
Dec 18, 2019 @ 12:51pm
Akron Police Department

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 43 year old Coventry Township man is behind bars after leading Police on a man hunt that lasted for two hours on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Summit County Sheiriff’s Office were called to a home on Organ Avenue in Coventry Township for a reported Burglary. The homeowner told authorities Michael Mobley forced entry into the house, assaulted her and then fled with two rifles.

Mobley led police on a short vehicle pursuit before wrecking his car. He then fled on foot. Air Patrol Units and k-9 officers were used to search for him. He was found in a wooded area east of South Arlington road and arrested on multiple charges.

