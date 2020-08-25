Covid-19 Cases from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Yes there are.
COVID-19 Cases From The Sturgis Rally Are Piling Up – What happens when hundred of thousands of people get together during a pandemic? The obvious.
COVID-19 cases, 81 so far, across at least seven states are being connected to people who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Health officials in South Dakota say 40 people who attended the rally have tested positive for the virus, including three residents of North Dakota, Washington, and Minnesota.
Cases tied to the rally have also been confirmed in Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. Health experts say they expect the spread to continue. Over 460-thousand vehicles were ridden to the rally over a 10-day period earlier this month.
Reported by Fox News.