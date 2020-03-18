      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Numbers Update for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Pam Cook
Mar 18, 2020 @ 2:18pm

UPDATE for March 18, 2020: The Ohio Department of Health says there are 88 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Ohio. There are cases in 19 different counties. 26 people have been hospitalized.

That number is up

Number of counties with cases: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (38), Darke (1), Delaware (1), Franklin (7), Geauga (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (3), Medina (4), Stark (3), Summit (4), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

