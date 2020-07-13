      Weather Alert

Covid-19 update with Canton City Health Commissioner Jim Adams

Jon Bozeka
Jul 13, 2020 @ 2:18pm
Jim Adams, Canton City Public Health Director. (WHBC News)

Are cases on the rise in Stark County? Jim Adams answered that question for Jon this morning.

LISTEN HERE

