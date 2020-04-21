      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Ohio Takes Action to Acquire More Testing

Covid-19 update with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Badie Alnemr

Jon Bozeka
Apr 21, 2020 @ 12:54pm

Fascinating stuff today from one of WHBC & Stark County’s experts on the front lines.

LISTEN HERE

