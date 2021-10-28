      Weather Alert

COVID Hospitalizations Drop Significantly As Case Numbers Continue to Fall

Jim Michaels
Oct 28, 2021 @ 5:57am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state’s COVID hospital population is two-thirds of what is was back in September.

That’s serving to relieve some of the stress on the healthcare system.

The Ohio Department of Health pegged Wednesday’s hospitalization figure at under 2500.

2444, to be exact.

Compare that to more than 3700 last month.

Ohio reported 3800-plus new cases Wednesday, with 126 out of Stark County.

