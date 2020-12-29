      Weather Alert

COVID Payments To Begin Soon

News Desk
Dec 29, 2020 @ 6:43pm

(Washington, DC) — Coronavirus stimulus payments could be in bank accounts within hours. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said direct deposits could start being deposited Tuesday. Paper checks will begin being sent out Wednesday. The 600-dollar payments are meant to help boost the economy amid the downturn caused by the pandemic. Meantime, the House voted Monday to increase those payments to two-thousand-dollars, but that move faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

