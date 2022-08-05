COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Down a Bit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though the CDC has moved Stark County to “medium” on the coronavirus community-risk level, weekly new case numbers as reported by the state were down a bit on Thursday.

Same goes for the state.

The county had 653 reported new cases, with the state having nearly 28,000.

Death numbers were up for the state.

The per-capita figure is steady at 441.6.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Aug 4