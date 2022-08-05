COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Down a Bit
August 5, 2022 4:54AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Though the CDC has moved Stark County to “medium” on the coronavirus community-risk level, weekly new case numbers as reported by the state were down a bit on Thursday.
Same goes for the state.
The county had 653 reported new cases, with the state having nearly 28,000.
Death numbers were up for the state.
The per-capita figure is steady at 441.6.
Here are your weekly numbers:
Thurs Aug 4
- Ohio: 2,976,027 total cases (+27,785), 39.133 deaths (+98)
- Stark: 86,966 total cases (+653), 1738 deaths (+8)
- State cases per capita for last two weeks: 441.6