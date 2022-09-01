COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week.

Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county.

That county figure is over a hundred on average per day.

Statewide deaths from the virus remain below a hundred a week.

And the state per capita case figure for the lsat two weeks is up a bit to 377.2

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Sept 1

Ohio: 3,074,826 total reported cases (+25,280), 39,490 deaths (+84)

Stark: 89,658 total reported cases (+801), 1755 deaths (+3)

State cases per capita for last two weeks: 377.4