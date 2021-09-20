      Weather Alert

UPDATE: 16-Year-Old NE Canton Murder Victim ID’d

Jim Michaels
Sep 20, 2021 @ 8:40am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in NE Canton.

Police say Markis Hopkins of Canton was found unresponsive in a grassy area of WC Henderson Avenue also known as Gibbs Avenue near 4th Street NE.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses tell police that three male occupants of a stolen vehicle got out and ran after the vehicle was shot up by occupants of a red or maroon mini-van.

But, the 16-year-old collapsed in a nearby yard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police also continue investigating Friday’s homicide, where a 31-year-old man was shot dead inside a home on Scoville Avenue SW.

Popular Posts
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor's Office on Paid Leave After Arrest
Canton Man Gets 21 to Life for March 2020 Killing
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
Two Akron Men Indicted for Giving False Information During Gun Purchases at 3 Stores, 2 in Stark
Connect With Us Listen To Us On