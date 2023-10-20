News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD: 30-Year-Old Shot on Alan Page

By Jim Michaels
October 20, 2023 8:40AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shooting in Canton has police investigating.

30-year-old Jordan Shipp of Massillon was shot late Wednesday night at the Skyline Terrace Apartments neighborhood along Alan Page Drive SE.

He was taken to the hospital and was stable.

Canton police are looking for more information.

Here’s info from the Canton Police Department:

Anyone with any information regarding to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police\

